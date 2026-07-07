Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Expected specs, leaks and everything it could be

In the past couple of months, the internet has been buzzing about how this third Galaxy Z series smartphone would look like. Recently, the company confirmed that it will indeed launch a new foldable smartphone that will look unlike its existing Flip and Fold devices. Here’s what Samsung teased on its social media pages:

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Samsung isn’t done launching new flagship devices yet. The company unveiled its Galaxy S26 lineup back in February this year and now it’s time for the foldables. Up until now, Samsung has been unveiling two foldable devices as a part of its lineup every year. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. But this will change in 2026 as the company is expected to add a third foldable smartphone to the Galaxy Z lineup with a slightly different form factor.

The image indicates that Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone will come with a slightly wider form factor, which is unlike its existing Galaxy Z Fold lineup. In essence, it will look like Microsoft’s now forgotten foldable phone - the Microsoft Surface Duo - albeit in a true foldable form. Beyond that, Samsung has remained tight-lipped about its upcoming foldable lineup so far.

What are rumours saying about Samsung’s new foldable phone? While Samsung has divulged no details about its mysterious new foldable phone so far, reports have given us more than enough to chew on.

As per reports, Samsung’s mysterious new foldable phone will be called the 'Galaxy Z Fold 8'. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, will be succeeded by the 'Galaxy Fold 9 Ultra', which will feature a sleek form factor when folded. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a wider screen when unfolded and it will be shorter and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Simply put, it will look like a tablet folded in half with a 4:3 aspect ratio. But it is expected to get a sleek Armor Aluminum frame along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP48 dust and water resistance for durability.

On the display front, this new smartphone is expected to offer a 5.4-inch bezel-less cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display when unfolded. Both the screens are expected to use LTPO OLED screens with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of screen brightness. Coming to the cameras, it is tipped to get a dual-rear-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It is also tipped to get a 10MP front-facing camera on the inside and on the cover display.

This new foldable device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and likely be paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and come with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Tipster Ice Universe has given us a clearer picture of how the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 could look like. The tipster has also revealed that the phone could be available in lilac, white, black and blue colour variants. Take a peek: (X Link)