Valentine’s Day 2019: Aishwarya Rai shares a family pic with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her love for family and how much she loves spending quality time with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and especially their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The little one always accompanies her on her professional tours and for public appearances. The former Miss World often shares pictures of the two on her Instagram which is majorly dominated by her family pictures.

She recently shared a family picture with no caption. The picture seems to have been shared on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and shows the three posing together for the camera in party wear. While Aishwarya looks lovely in a golden gown, Aaradhya can be seen matching up to her mother’s stature in a red tulle dress paired with a matching overcoat.

The family had flown to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year on a beach vacation. The couple had shared a few pictures on their social handles while wishing their fans on the occasion.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanny Khan that also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film failed to impress at the box office. She has reportedly signed a historical period drama being directed by Mani Ratnam. According to a report in DNA, a source has claimed that Aishwarya has already signed the project while her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan is may also feature in the film. “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry,” the source has said.

There are also reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek featuring in an Anurag Kashyap film titled Gulab Jamun but no news has been forthcoming on that project. While some reports have said that the film may have been dropped, the stars or the makers are yet to say anything.

