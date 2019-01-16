Aishwarya Rai’s white suit is pure elegance, and then some. See pics

As far as stylish Bollywood actors go, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reigns supreme. Testimony to that is her traditional Indian look at the 100th birth anniversary celebration of actor Shabana Azmi’s father Kaifi Azmi, a celebrated poet and activist. On Monday, Aishwarya commanded attention in her standard repertoire of ethereal off-white ensembles with beaded or embroidered designs. Aishwarya wore an off-white sharara set by designer label Sukriti & Aakriti, which featured sleek silver and gold thread embroidery and gota detailing. The intricately patterned stripes injected a fresh, irresistible charm to the pristine white look. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glam ethnic Indian look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s kurta was matched with an ankle-length coordinated sharara. The matching off-white dupatta embroidered with sparkling stripes and zig-zag pattern of gota detailing further added a layer of sophistication to Aishwarya’s look. She decided to amp up the sparkle factor and accessorised with embellished juttis by Needle Dust and eye-catching yet tasteful dangling gold earrings. To complete the look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a straight hairstyle, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and a tomato red lipstick.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:09 IST