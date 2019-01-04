Aishwarya Rai’s pink suit at Isha Ambani wedding festivities in Udaipur is stunning. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rocked many different looks at the numerous weddings she’s been invited to over the years. From a silver Manish Malhotra lehenga at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception to a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding that she attended with daughter Aaradhya and the whole Bachchan family. And although some of Aishwarya’s best looks perhaps make her the most stylish wedding guest you’ll ever see, most are a masterclass on wedding-guest wow. Case in point: At Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur in December 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a baby pink kurta with gold gota and a heavy pink and gold sharara by designer label Sukriti & Aakriti with style and grace. Aishwarya completed her day-time ethnic Indian look with a pink dupatta with tassels that was covered in intricate gold embroidery and embellishments. Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complemented her elegant kurta and sharara set with statement chandbalis and a pair of embellished juttis. Aishwarya maintained a pastel palette in both her outfit and make-up. Her pale pink lipstick, softly shaded eyes and well-defined eyebrows made for a stunning make-up look that’s fit for any wedding function you’re attending as a guest. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns her looks, convincing us she dressed right for the occasion, no matter where she is or how much she’s standing out from the crowd. And though we may not all be able to get our hands on her designer outfits, there are quite a few things we can learn from Aishwarya’s traditional Indian looks. Ahead, a look at a few of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s standout ethnic Indian looks as a wedding guest in 2018:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a Sabyasachi saree at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding on 12 December 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a Rohit Bal anarkali at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of fashion designer Sandeep Khosla on 21 April 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a Manish Malhotra saree at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s engagement on 30 June 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception on 1 December 2018

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:31 IST