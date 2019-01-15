Aishwarya Rai, Rekha walk out hand in hand from Kaifi Azmi’s centenary celebrations, hug as cameras click

It was a musical and starry night as the who’s who of Bollywood came out to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha twinned in white, and were seen bonding at t he event. Rekha was wearing one of her trademark silk saris, complete with huge earrings and roses adorning her hair. Aishwarya wore in a white and golden suit.

Actor Urmila Matondkar was seen greeting Rekha at the event and the two posed together for the cameras. Also among the attendees was actor Dia Mirza who made it to the event in a beige anarkali. Actor Vidya Balan, meanwhile, looked stunning in an ethnic black ensemble. Actor Anil Kapoor was spotted greeting Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, at the event.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, too, took part in the centenary celebrations of the poet. He was accompanied by girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Anil Kapoor and Madhu Chopra at Raag Shayari event. (Viral Bhayani)

Sonu Nigam, Divya Dutta and Kiran Rao at Raag Shayari event. (Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Zoya Akhtar at Raag Shayari event. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor with Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rahman, Satish Shah and Urmila Matondkar at Raag Shayari event.

Tabla player Ustaad Zakir Hussain, singer Shankar Mahadevan, actor Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, Soumil Shringarpure and Dilshad Khan had performed at the Raag Shayari. The show was directed by Feroz Khan of Mogul-E-Azam fame.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:21 IST