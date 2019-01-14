Koffee With Karan promo: Who is Abhishek Bachchan more scared of, Aishwarya Rai or Jaya Bachchan?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda - on the next episode of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. The promo of the show gives a sneak peak of the amazing camaraderie that the two share.

From pulling each other’s legs to revealing their secrets, the teaser proves that the star kids are just like any other brother-sister duo. In the clip, KJo asks the Manmarziyaan star in the Rapid Fire round, who he fears the most - mother Jaya Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When the actor chooses Jaya Bachchan, his sister immediately responds that it is actually his wife who he is more scared of. “It is my Rapid Fire, be quiet!” retorts Abhishek. Further, when Karan asks Shweta what she tolerates about her brother, she quips, “His sense of humour!” In another clip shown right after Sunday’s episode, Shweta revealed that her brother was a thumb-sucker and a bedwetter.

The official Instagram handle of Star World India shared the promo with the caption, “The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch. It’s #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran.” The latest episode of Koffee With Karan saw B-Town’s favourite brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter grace the couch.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:42 IST