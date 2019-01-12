Abhishek Bachchan shares moments with wife Aishwarya Rai from Guru as film completes 12 years

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a collage of photos with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Guru on Instagram as the film completed 12 years. The Mani Ratnam directorial was about a middle-class man who would stop at nothing to realize his dreams. The film was critically acclaimed and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. “Can’t believe it has been 12 years since Guru released,” he wrote.

The film starred Abhishek as Guru Desai and Aishwarya as his wife Sujata. Guru also featured R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. Mallika Sherawat made a guest appearance in the film.

Talking about the film earlier, Ratnam had said about his lead cast, “I cast them (Abhishek and Aishwarya) because I felt they are right for the character. I think they can deliver and we together can get something special. Being stars and popular should not go against them. It is not a negative factor.”

He went on to say that his instinct said Abhishek was right for the role. “I think he looked right for me… It was an instinct that told me he was the right person and I followed the instinct,” Ratnam said in a Rediff interview, adding, “I didn’t write in the script that he is married to a beautiful woman and therefore we got Aishwarya. No, it is not that. He gets married to a strong woman and her strength helps him in his growth. So, we needed somebody who can do that. This is a very realistic character and something different from what Aishwarya has been doing. She has to look like a village girl first, and then a middle aged housewife in a small town. Then she grows to become 45-50. So, she had to do that kind of range, and she was ready to do that.”

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 18:40 IST