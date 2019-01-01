Aishwarya Rai shares special New Year selfie with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya. See it here

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wished her fans a happy New Year with a new family picture. Aishwarya can be seen posing with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya, in the picture, shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Aishwarya captioned the photo in all caps, writing, “Happy New Year all. Happiness, love and light. God bless.”

The actor shared frequent updates for fans on her social media. Her Instagram following has grown to over six million. In a recent interview to Conde Nast Traveller, the actor spoke about what kept her away from social media for so long. “I think it’s the patience, prodding and perseverance of my well-wishers… I mean, it’s the way of the world; I get it. The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status,” she said.

Aishwarya had also shared a special Christmas selfie with Aaradhya and Abhishek recently. The Bollywood couple was also spotted at numerous events towards the end of the year, such as the many wedding parties of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Aishwarya was most recently seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

