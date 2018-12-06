Aishwarya Rai shares travel experiences with Aaradhya, reveals talking to her all the time since she was a baby

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not be delivering one film after another at the box office but has her hands full with brand endorsements, scripts and other projects. The actor has now graced the cover of Conde Nest Traveller magazine’s 50th issue and was in Washington DC for the cover launch. The diva makes a solid style statement in a red pantsuit on the cover as she strikes a confident pose for the camera.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya are inseparable travel partners and are spotted together at almost all public events and parties. Talking about keeping her daughter close, the Fanney Khan actor told the Conde Nest Traveller magazine in an interview, “We’ve travelled with Aaradhya from the start. Abhishek and I first took her to Goa together. And when she was only four months old, I took her to Dubai on a Longines assignment. She had just about received her passport! I could see, right from the beginning, how great travel was with her—but also for her. Like us, she’s very much at ease wherever she is, whatever the atmosphere or ambience. Since she was a baby, I would talk to her all the time, describe things. She’d observe all these interactions and I could see clearly how it was influencing her.”

The actor who now often shares pictures on Instagram for her millions of followers joined the social handle comparatively late than her celebrity counterparts. Talking about the same, she said, “I think it’s the patience, prodding and perseverance of my well-wishers… I mean, it’s the way of the world; I get it. The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status.”

Blown away by the cherry blossoms in Washington DC, Aishwarya compared it to Delhi saying, “I can imagine how beautiful it would look—I’ve seen the images, but now that I’ve seen the gorgeous waterfront, the monuments—I can only imagine how stunning it would be in full bloom. Washington DC is this unique mix of a buzzing urban city with an overwhelming sense of history and power. It reminds me of our own capital, New Delhi.”

The actor will now be seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan on screen in the film Gulab Jamun. The two were last seen eight years ago in Raavan.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:33 IST