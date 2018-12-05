Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a boss lady in a red pantsuit on new magazine cover. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sure knows how to rock a magazine cover. The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday that shows her on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller’s December-January issue.

Aishwarya is seen in a red jacket over a red satin shirt and a striped pair of pants. Her outfit is complimented by the red in her hair as well. Her fans also loved the picture, calling her a queen in the comments.

Talking to the magazine, Aishwarya said the fact that people start seeing someone’s social media presence as a “barometric reflection of your popularity or status” was a put off for her. So far, she says, her social media journey has felt natural.

“I don’t post whatever happens through the course of the day because then it would become a job and then you’re constantly focusing only on the fruition of it, and not the actual experience. I need to be connected to my real life,” said Aishwarya, according to excerpts shared with IANS.

What made her decide to make her social media foray finally? “I think it’s the patience, prodding and perseverance of my well-wishers... I mean, it’s the way of the world; I get it. The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status. How do you then monetise it, or treat it professionally?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during an event for NGO Smile Train India as they celebrate her father Krishnaraj Rai birth anniversary, in Mumbai. (PTI)

“It’s fine that it’s a business at the end of the day, but I didn’t want to get drawn into that entire world, the drama. That said, it’s a way of life, it’s the world in which our kids are growing up, it’s here to stay, and there’s nothing wrong with it,” added the mother of one.

Aishwarya and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan have a daughter named Aaradhya together. Glimpses of their vacations are sometimes a part of what the actress shares with her fans online.Talking about her favourite vacation style -- beaches, mountains, cities, jungles or deserts -- she said: “Abhishek and I are happy everywhere but I’ve been doing a lot more beach destinations since we had Aaradhya.”

Jaya Bachchan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C) and Amitabh Bachchan (R) pose for a picture during the wedding reception party of actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (AFP)

What is always in Aishwarya’s travel bag? “You can’t ask me that! Abhishek always laughs and says my bag is like a Mary Poppins bag - even before Aaradhya. Whatever you need will pop out of it. Everything that you could possibly think of is in there,” she said.

