Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Abhishek go out for family dinner after attending charity event in her father’s memory

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birthday on Tuesday by visiting the NGO, Smile Foundation. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. The family was later joined by Abhishek Bachchan and they were all seen at a five-star hotel for a dinner. Pictures and videos from the event have been shared online and are viral now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek,, Aaradhya and Vrinda Rai after a family dinner.

In the pictures, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen interacting with children and posing for the camera. Aishwarya also spoke on the occasion. Both mother and daughter wore T-shirts on which was written: Day of Smiles.

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and mother Vrinda at a function at Smile Foundation, Mumbai.

Aaradhya and Aishwarya share a tender moment together.

Aaradhya kisses her grandmother Vrinda’s hand.

Three generations of the Rai family walk up to the stage.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya with the kids of Smile Foundation.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya are all smiles meeting a kid from Smile Foundation.

Aishwarya’s father, Krishna Raj Rai, passed away last year, reportedly after a prolonged fight against cancer.

On Tuesday morning, Aishwarya posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram with the family huddled around a garlanded picture of her father. Sharing a picture, Aishwarya wrote: “Love you eternally daddy-ajja Pranam and Craving Blessings on your Birthday.” In this picture, Aaradhya is seen standing in front the portrait holding a huge balloon, which the words ‘You are loved’ written on it.

Sharing another picture of the three generations of the Rai family, Aishwarya wrote: “Happy Birthday to our Dearest Guardian Angel and Darling Daddy- Ajja Love you eternally Thank you Alllllllll our well-wishers world over for your Love, Prayers and wishes God Bless your kind hearts Love from Mom, Aaradhya n Me always.”

On November 17, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan threw a party on the occasion of Aaradhya’s seventh birthday. Videos showed Abhishek playing a cool dad, conducting games for the children and dancing with the kids.

In one of the pictures from the function, Aaradhya was seen striking a dance pose with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh too shared a hilarious picture in which he and Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam share the frame. Amitabh revealed that little AbRam is convinced that he was the little boy’s grandfather and wondered why he didn’t stay with them in Mannat.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:24 IST