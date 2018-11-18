Amitabh Bachchan dances with granddaughter Aaradhya on her birthday. See pic

Pictures and videos from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan’s seventh birthday party on Saturday, have been shared online. One of the pictures has Amitabh Bachchan doing a little dance with his granddaughter.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Woooop!! Janm divas ki dheron badhaiyan, dheron pyar, dheron aashiwaad!! Aaradhya tum aaradhy ho!!!” (Congratulations on your birthday, lots of love and blessings.)

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen doing a dance step with her. With one leg in the air, Aaradhya smiles sweetly.

Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture on his blog. (Srbachchan.tumblr.com)

Amitabh posted another picture from the party, which shows Aaradhya crossing a children’s bridge. Putting it up on his blog, he wrote: “.. the bridge of another year has been walked over .. and the 7th milestone passes by, with each deliberate step .. confident, secure and filled with the happiness of all...”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai threw a children’s party on Saturday, which was attended by many Bollywood personalities and their kids. Seen at the do were Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan, Esha Deol and her daughter Radhya, Farah Khan with her son Czar Kunder, Tara Sharma and her two boys, among others. Also present were Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan, who came in alone with his nanny as his family members were in New York on Saturday. Also seen was Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi.

Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi at the birthday party. (Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek was spotted conducting games for the children; in one picture he and Aishwarya could be seen taking part in a game of musical chairs. In another, he was seen dancing with kids.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 17:12 IST