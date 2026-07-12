Airbnb host alleges guests vandalised property and assaulted caretaker after being asked to vacate: 'Zero civic sense'

An Airbnb host in Shillong, Meghalaya, has accused a group of guests of vandalising a newly opened homestay, assaulting a caretaker and threatening staff after they were allegedly asked to vacate the property. The allegations, shared on Instagram along with videos of the damage, have since gone viral. The host urged other homestay owners in Shillong and Meghalaya not to accept their bookings. (Instagram/@oak_wood07)

The incident came to light after the owner of The Oakwood, an Airbnb in Risa Colony, Shillong, shared before-and-after videos showing the condition of the property following the guests' stay. In the caption of the post, the host alleged that the guests brought unauthorised visitors, damaged the property, behaved aggressively after consuming alcohol and violated multiple house rules.

"All the effort to put up a homestay property for a comfortable stay of guests. And then this is how some of them treat the property. With zero civic sense!" the host wrote.

"Unauthorised guests, vandalism and hooliganism in the property, unruly behaviour after drinking, threatening the host and caretaker with the gunman after being asked to vacate, smoking all kinds of things inside the room violating the house-rules," they added.

The host also claimed that one of the guests “even raised hands on our caretaker.”