J’khand BJP alleges ₹55 cr skill development scam, demands high-level probe
BJP accuses Jharkhand govt of a multi-crore scam in Skill Development Mission, alleging fake bank guarantees and corrupt practices by officials.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, alleging a massive multi-crore scam within the state’s Skill Development Mission Society involving fake bank guarantees and suspicious financial deals.
During a press conference, BJP state spokesperson Ajay Sah presented documents accusing the department of deliberately bypassing regulations to funnel state funds to blacklisted entities.
According to the BJP, six skill development companies were found guilty of submitting fake bank guarantees in August 2024. The then mission director blacklisted these firms until August 2026.
However, the opposition party claimed current mission director Shailendra Lal manipulated the system just months later. He allegedly lifted the ban under the guise of “public interest.” During a 10-month window, the department cleared payments worth approximately ₹55 crore to these firms.
In August 2025, following the arrest of senior official Vinay Choubey in connection with the fake guarantee case, the department abruptly placed the same companies back on the blacklist, Sah claimed, raising questions about why certain top officials avoided legal consequences while others faced jail.
“How does the secretary of the labour department remain free when another departmental secretary was jailed over the exact same fake bank guarantee issue?” Sah questioned.
The BJP labelled Shailendra Lal, Rajan Srivastava and Vishwaroop Thakur as masterminds of the operation. The party further alleged that the bureaucrats were operating under the direct protection of an influential figure within the chief minister’s office.
With the current blacklisting period set to expire in August 2026, the BJP warned that the government was already positioning itself to award fresh, substantial contracts to these tainted firms.
The BJP sought formal criminal cases to be registered against both the current and former secretaries of the labour department to ensure full accountability for the drained public funds.
JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, Jharkhand Skill Development Mission director Shailendra Kumar Lal, and manager (programme and operation) of Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Vishwaroop Thakur could not be reached for comments despite attempts. Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Kumar Singh refused to comment on the matter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More