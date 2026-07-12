Lindsey Graham's final moments: Photos show the senator being wheeled out on a gurney as EMS fought to save him

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who was 71 has died on Saturday night after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office confirmed. Lindsey Graham dies at 71. (AFP)

Graham, a close Trump ally often called the “Trump Whisperer,” had just returned from a trip to Ukraine the day before his death.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement said.

As per the Independent, US media reported that emergency personnel had responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at Graham's Washington home Saturday night.

EMS rushed Lindsey Graham from his Washington home According to TMZ, emergency medical workers responded to Graham's Washington, DC, home on Saturday night after reports of a medical emergency. Exclusive photos published by the outlet showed the South Carolina senator being wheeled out of his residence on a gurney while paramedics gave him emergency treatment.

Graham appeared to be intubated as paramedics lifted him into an ambulance, according to TMZ.

Here are the photos: