Aishwarya Rai shares an artwork by daughter Aaradhya, calls it her most precious crown. See pic

While her parents made sure she had the greatest birthday party, Aaradhya Bachchan also made sure to surprise them with a gift. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a colourful new artwork by her daughter on Instagram on Monday after celebrating her seventh birthday on Saturday.

The picture shows a paper crown adorned with colourful cut-outs and stickers. Aaradhya dedicated it to Aishwarya and wrote on it: ‘Best mom in the whole wide world’. Aishwarya felt proud of her daughter and wrote as the caption: “A surprise...made by my world for me today. Love you my darling Aaradhya and thank you for the most precious crown ever.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek invited all of Aaradhya’s friends to her birthday party celebrations on Saturday. Her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and aunt Shweta Bachchan also joined the party. Actor Shilpa Shetty also attended the party with her son Viaan, as did Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam.

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his granddaughter on her birthday with a special post. “Whoop!! Janm diwas ki dhero badhaiyaan, dhero pyaar, dhero ashirwaad. Aaradhya tum araadhy ho,” he captioned a picture of himself with Aaradhya from the party.

He also posted a picture with AbRam, revealing to his fans how the little child think he is his grandfather. “And this be little Abram, ShahRukh’s little one .. who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Father’s FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!,” he wrote.

Abhishek also wished his daughter on her birthday with a post. “Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart,” Abhishek wrote alongside a picture of Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with him.

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in April, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya into their lives in 2011.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 08:49 IST