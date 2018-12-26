Aishwarya Rai shares Christmas selfie with Aaradhya and Abhishek, Deepika Padukone says ‘my faves’

Newly minted besties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and bonding on social media. Aishwarya on Wednesday posted a selfie with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram, and Deepika replied to the post with comment, calling them ‘my faves’.

Deepika and Aishwarya made headlines after videos of them having a blast at Deepika’s recent wedding reception were shared online. But more recently, they were seen dancing with each other at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding sangeet ceremony earlier this month.

Deepika has been known to leave comments on Instagram posts. It was one of the ways in which her relationship with Ranveer Singh became public in the months leading up to their November wedding. The couple would often leave comments on each other’s pictures, leaving no doubt in fans’ minds that they were together, despite having never confirmed their relationship prior to announcing their wedding.

Aishwarya was most recently seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Ranveer will star as a corrupt cop with a heart of gold in this week’s Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika, meanwhile, recently signed on to star as an acid attack survivor in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapak.

The couple attended the special screening of Simmba on Tuesday, following which Ranveer revealed to the press that Deepika was ‘very proud’ of him.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 19:08 IST