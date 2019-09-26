Have you seen these pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra?

bollywood

It seems to be a busy week for Bollywood celebrities who are busy promoting their upcoming projects or prepping for their next. Priyanka Chopra is in India for the promotion of her Hindi film The Sky Is Pink and was spotted with co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The former Miss World looked stunning in an orange dress as she posed with her onscreen husband and son.

The Sky of Pink actors Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar during the film’s promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra saw the trailer release of his film, Marjaavaan and graced the launch event in white casuals paired with a vibrant jacket. He joined the film’s antagonist Riteish Deshmukh ahead of the launch and the two posed together like the best of friends. Tara Sutaria plays the female lead in the film and arrived in a white crop top and frilled skirt for the event. Rakul Preet Singh also has a pivotal rolei in the film and joined the cast in a stripped costume.

The cast of Marjaavaan during the trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of other celebrities were seen out and about the city. Kareena Kapoor, who is busy with several projects including dance reality show Dance India Dance, was seen in Bandra in casuals. Her cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has just signed Luv Ranjan’s next, was spotted at a clinic in Bandra. Varun Dhawan, working on Coolie No 1 remake at present, was seen at a gym. Kunal Kemmu was also seen standing with a suitcase outside the gym which seems to be in line for the promotions of his film, Lootcase.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, several others were spotted dining with their family or friends. Sonali Bendre stepped out for lunch with husband Goldie Behl on Thursday and looked pretty in a short white dress. While Salman is busy with this multiple work assignments, his family members including Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri , Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen were seen on a family dinner on Wednesday. Actor Radhika Madan was also seen on a lunch outing in the city.

Goldie Behl and wife Sonali Bendre on a lunch outing in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salim Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Ayush Sharma and Salma Khan during their dinner outing. ( Varinder Chawla )

The screening of an upcoming web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati was also held on Wednesday and was attended by the entire starcast including Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul, Elli Avram, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi and Kubbra Sait.

Manav Kaul, Elli Avram during the screening of The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas and others during the screening of The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also attended the teaser launch of his film, Bole Chudiyan. While his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia wasn’t seen, Sunny Leone attended the event in a red sari-gown. Among others spotted in the city was television personality Rannvijay Singha, who was seen at the Mumbai airport Arrivals with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone at Bole Chudiyan trailer launch and Rannvijay Singha with family at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

