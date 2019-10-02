e-paper
Laal Kaptaan chapter three trailer: Saif Ali Khan demands blood as he challenges death itself. Watch

The latest trailer of Laal Kaptaan is out and it gives us a better peek into the storyline involving Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and a common enemy.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Laal Kaptaan trailer chapter three: Saif Ali Khan plays a vengeful sadhu in Laal Kaptaan.
Laal Kaptaan trailer chapter three: Saif Ali Khan plays a vengeful sadhu in Laal Kaptaan.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Deepak Dobriyal are up for a passionate and vengeful journey in the new trailer from their upcoming film, Laal Kaptaan. Shared by the makers as Laal Kaptaan third chapter, the video shows novel characters and an unconventional plotline.

The video shows Saif remembering his past, declaring that he will have revenge at any cost and Sonakshi helping him out against a common enemy. It opens with Saif dragging a body across streets as he rides a horse, saying that the preparation for death begins the day we are born. That sets the tone for the trailer which goes on to show violence and scars in detail.  

A still from Laal Kaptaan final trailer.
A still from Laal Kaptaan final trailer.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film releases on October 18.

Navdeep earlier said in a statement, “This trailer is made keeping in mind that the audience needs to get an idea around what the journey of this Naga Sadhu is exactly. The trailer also introduces other characters who are very important to the film. So this time, the focus is not just on Saif Ali Khan, but others also.”

When the first look from the film was revealed, fans made comparisons between Saif’s character and Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean series. Saif had also accepted that there was a resemblance and said in an interview, “I can’t believe that I let the similarities with Jack Sparrow happen. Kiaan Raj [Karisma Kapoor’s son] and my son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs way before they were leaked, and their first reaction was, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow!’ The comparisons were made because of the jacket, the dreadlocks and some other elements. I was doing two hours of make-up every day. It was like going to war every day — we would shoot in the middle of nowhere [in Rajasthan], in the heat. I play a failed Naga sadhu who is obsessed with revenge. He kills a British soldier, and that’s where he gets the jacket from.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 10:14 IST

