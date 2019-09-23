Laal Kaptaan new poster: Saif Ali Khan transforms into vengeful Naga sadhu as film postponed

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan is earning enough kudos with his eclectic choice of roles and their range. The actor is all set to play a Naga sadhu in his next, Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan – formerly called Hunter. The film has announced its new release date, October 18, in a new poster that also gives a better look at Saif’s character.

With kohl-rimmed eyes, ash-smeared face and dreadlocks, Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the silver screen with his Naga sadhu look. Unfortunately, all it reminds you of is Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean series, down to the pendant on his turban.

Saif had accepted that there was a resemblance earlier when he had said in an interview, “I can’t believe that I let the similarities with Jack Sparrow happen. Kiaan Raj [Karisma Kapoor’s son] and my son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs way before they were leaked, and their first reaction was, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow!’ The comparisons were made because of the jacket, the dreadlocks and some other elements. I was doing two hours of make-up every day. It was like going to war every day — we would shoot in the middle of nowhere [in Rajasthan], in the heat. I play a failed Naga sadhu who is obsessed with revenge. He kills a British soldier, and that’s where he gets the jacket from.”

The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.

Saif was last seen in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also star in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, which co-stars Ajay Devgn and also appear in Dil Bechara, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

