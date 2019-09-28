Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 10 pics that prove Alia Bhatt is just the right one for him

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:10 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turns a year older on Saturday and to kick off the birthday celebrations, we have got you the actor’s cutest pics with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. On Ranbir’s 37th birthday, here are 10 pics that prove no one makes him happier than she does.

Alia and Ranbir started dating early last year. Ranbir even confirmed rumours of their relationship with an interview with the GQ magazine in May 2018. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” the actor had said.

Even Alia appeared to confirm their relationship in an episode of Koffee With Karan, on which she appeared with Ranbir’s ex girlfriend Deepika Padukone. In another interview, she called Ranbir a ‘gem’ and said she finds it beautiful to be in a relationship. “The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s just gifted! Ranbir’s my brilliant friend.”

Check out the 10 best pictures of the couple together:

She even spoke about the way Ranbir has impacted her life. “I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. ‘Do the best you can and just let everything else be.’ That really helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me to now let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 percent. I don’t need to worry about the results,” she said.

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Talking about working with Ranbir, Alia said, “I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor. He is so honest; his eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance or a false take if you are working with him. Whatever you see of Ranbir on camera, you see none of it off camera. There is no process. He just comes and unleashes himself on camera. There’s an extreme honesty to his performance.”

