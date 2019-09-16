Ranbir Kapoor reveals his 2 lucky charms, says ‘I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish’

bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed his two lucky charms in a video shared by Sonam Kapoor, who has asked several Bollywood actors to talk about their lucky charms as part of the promotions of her film, The Zoya Factor. She shared the video and called Ranbir, “mere Sanju.”

Talking about his first lucky charm, Ranbir says in the video, “When I used to go to school and would see a red mail truck on my way, I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish and until I saw three black cars on the road, I didn’t uncross my fingers or speak a word.”

“Usually when I was successful in spotting three black cars before reaching school, strangely all my wishes came true. And this went on for a very long time until I naturally stopped when they stopped coming true,” he added.

Ranbir called his fixation with the number eight his second lucky charm. He says, “My mom’s birthday is on 8th. I just fell in love with the design of the number and also the fact that can mean infinity.”

He revealed if he spotted a car with a number plate that had numbers which added up to eight, he would consider himself lucky while going to an important meeting. “Whatever I did, it gave me confidence, psychologically of course, but it really worked for me,” he says.

Sonam plays Zoya in the film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Her character is considered to be lucky for the Indian cricket team in the film. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name and is set to hit theatres on September 20. Sonam has been wearing only red costumes for the promotional events keeping with the theme of the subject.

