Virat Kohli flaunts Anushka Sharma’s initial on T-shirt, credits her as photographer. See pic

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:19 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is enjoying her married life with cricketer and Team India captain Virat Kohli. The sportsman has now shared a new picture of himself on Instagram and named Anushka in the picture credits.

Virat shared the picture which shows him lost in deep thought and captioned it, “Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma.” Anushka acknowledged the post with a heart emoji in the comments section. The player is seen dressed in a white tee with the letter “A” and a red heart on it.

A lot of their fans couldn’t stop praising the picture. A fan wrote, “Hayeee” while another pointed out, “T-shirt sign” with several laughing emojis.

The two recently carved a pretty picture at an event held in Delhi to pay a special tribute to late former finance minister Arun Jaitley during DDCA Annual Honours 2019. As a special stand was named after Virat at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, which was renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium, Anushka sat beside him, holding his hand. Listening to a mention of Virat’s father’s death, Anushka was seen trying to hold back tears and kissing his hand several times.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma speak to late Arun Jaitley's wife to pay their condolences during DDCA awards function to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to Arun Jaitley Stadium, at Indoor Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. ( Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO )

Virat Kohli along Anushka Sharma during a special tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during DDCA Annual Honours 2019, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

The two were, seen at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Delhi to attend the event. The couple is now in India as Virat will lead Team India against South Africa on the homeground.

Earlier, Anushka had accompanied Virat to the Caribbean as India played against West Indies. She had shared several fun pictures of their beach outings and lunch dates on Instagram.

Anushka was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, which turned out to be a flop. She is currently looking into her production company which is working on the Netflix project, Mai.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:16 IST