Virat Kohli flaunts Anushka Sharma’s initial on T-shirt, credits her as photographer. See pic
Virat Kohli has shared a picture clicked by his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. She reacted to the picture with a heart emoji.bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:19 IST
Actor Anushka Sharma is enjoying her married life with cricketer and Team India captain Virat Kohli. The sportsman has now shared a new picture of himself on Instagram and named Anushka in the picture credits.
Virat shared the picture which shows him lost in deep thought and captioned it, “Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma.” Anushka acknowledged the post with a heart emoji in the comments section. The player is seen dressed in a white tee with the letter “A” and a red heart on it.
A lot of their fans couldn’t stop praising the picture. A fan wrote, “Hayeee” while another pointed out, “T-shirt sign” with several laughing emojis.
The two recently carved a pretty picture at an event held in Delhi to pay a special tribute to late former finance minister Arun Jaitley during DDCA Annual Honours 2019. As a special stand was named after Virat at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, which was renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium, Anushka sat beside him, holding his hand. Listening to a mention of Virat’s father’s death, Anushka was seen trying to hold back tears and kissing his hand several times.
The two were, seen at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Delhi to attend the event. The couple is now in India as Virat will lead Team India against South Africa on the homeground.
Also read: Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan sports short hairdo as ‘human computer’, to begin shoot in London. See pic
Earlier, Anushka had accompanied Virat to the Caribbean as India played against West Indies. She had shared several fun pictures of their beach outings and lunch dates on Instagram.
Anushka was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, which turned out to be a flop. She is currently looking into her production company which is working on the Netflix project, Mai.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:16 IST