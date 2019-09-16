Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan sports short hairdo as ‘human computer’, to begin shoot in London. See pic

bollywood

The teaser of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film, the Shakuntala Devi biopic is out and shows her in a short haircut. The actor is set to start the shooting of the film in London and will be seen as the maths genius.

The teaser introduces Vidya’s character in a red sari with short hair and a bindi as the end of the teaser and defines her as ‘sharp, arrogant, eccentric, ruthless, witty, outspoken and Ma Genius’. The film is titled Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer.

Filming begins today... Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release... Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/JnyC4W0OfH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Vidya had earlier told PTI about the film, “I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.” Vidya said the team is proud to bring to life the story of “one of the most inspiring women of this country.”

“How incredible that The Math Genius, The Human Computer, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm,” she added.

Director Anu Menen told Mid-Day in an interview, “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically.”

Vidya’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal is still performing well at the box office. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The film has become the highest Independence Day grosser ever with collections of over Rs 200 crore. It tells the story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission which was achieved by a team of women scientists.

