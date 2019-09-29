Bigg Boss 13 confirmed contestants’ list: Here’s everyone who entered the house

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has started officially with its premiere episode on Sunday. A total of 13 contestants entered the house in Salman Khan’s show. Termed ‘tedha’ by the makers, Bigg Boss 13 has switched from its combination of celebs and commoner contestants back to an only celebs show.

Salman also introduced a few changes in the show’s format. To begin with, all the male contestants have to get as many tasks in the Bigg Boss 13 launch episode itself to stay in the game. Also, people were assigned tasks and ‘bed partners’ right in the beginning so that they can dive straight into the game.

Sidharth Shukla

An established face on television who has appeared on shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he was also a part of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma KI Dulhaniya. A hit with the female contestants, he also managed to get the maximum tasks on Bigg Boss 13 launch episode, placing him on a strong wicket.

Devoleena Bhatacharjee

Famous as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena wants to introduce her fans to the real person behind her TV persona. Her mother, who accompanied her to Bigg Boss 13 launch, said she hoped Devoleena will find love in the house.

Siddharth Dey

The entry of Siddharth, a script and lyrics writer, left Salman ‘shocked’ as he has been associated with the star for long and is scripting his shows and films. He is sharing tasks with Shefali, another contestant, on Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai

The TV star famous for her role in Uttaran, she is said to be the highest-paid contestant of this season. She managed to get some of the kitchen duties on Bigg Boss 13.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira has earlier worked in Naagin 3 and Bepannaah Pyaar. She made her debut in 2016 with a SAB TV show.

Shehnaaz Gill

Describing herself as Katrina Kaif of Punjab, Shehnaaz is a model, singer and actor who has appeared in Kala Shah Kala. She has also appeared in music albums like Shartaan and Chadra.

Paras Chhabra

A former Splitsvilla contestant, Paras has appeared on a number of shows.

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet came on Bigg Boss 13 launch with her son. A famous TV actor, Dalljiet hopes to start her second innings with the show.

Shefali Bagga

A news anchor, she will be appearing as a celeb contestant. Shefali has been assigned garden and pool duty.

Abu Malik

Younger brother of composer Anu Malik and stand-up comedian Adaar Malik’s father, he organises live shows in India.

Asim Riaz

A model, Asim Riiaz had Salman taking a lighthearted dig at him for his Australian accent. He also had a fight with co-contestant Paras after the latter asked him not to let Mahira call him brother. After Mahira said they are like brother and sister as they are from Jammu and Kashmir, other contestants tried to provoke Asim and an argument ensued with Paras.

Koena Mitra

The actor known for her special songs such as Saki Saki, Koena has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. She told Salman that the show is an opportunity to showcase her real personality to the audience. She was assigned the living room duties with Asim Riaz.

Arti Singh

Aarti Singh is Govinda’s niece and comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister. She said that she wants to come out of her famous relative’s shadow with her appearance on the show. Krushna, who accompanied Aarti to the show, joked that Aarti is like Salman’s dialogue: ‘Dil mein aati hai, samajh mei nahi’.

