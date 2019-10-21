Amitabh Bachchan’s fans throng outside his home, actor apologizes for his inability to see them

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:55 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday tweeted about his health and his fans. He mentioned why he couldn’t come out of his home to meet them on Sunday.

He wrote, “T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out.” The pictures shared by the actor show a large crowd of fans outside his house in Mumbai, who arrive every Sunday to see their favourite star.

T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXx3uonlWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 20, 2019

Last week, there were reports that the actor, who suffers from a liver ailment, was rushed to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital as he was unwell. However, representatives of the hospital, speaking to Hindustan Times, said that it was a routine check up.

A source from Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai told Hindustan Times that the actor was hospitalised on Tuesday for a health-related issue. “Amitabh (sir) Bachchan was admitted on Tuesday around 2 am concerning a health issue and had undergone a complete health check-up. He was advised to take some rest so he stayed back for a few days. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal much about it as we have to respect his privacy,” the source said. Quashing rumours about Bachchan undergoing liver treatment, the source added, “It is not true at all. He is still in the hospital and doing fine. We don’t know when he will be discharged from the hospital.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop praising Anushka Sharma’s look, Arjun Kapoor taunts her with ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’

On Friday, the actor was discharged from hospital and was seen in the company of his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan and his son, Abhishek. He also took to his blog to dispel rumours and asked all to respect his family’s privacy.

Amitabh has had a long standing struggle against his liver ailment after he contracted Hepatitis B after his accident during the shoot of Coolie in 1983. Over time, he has lost 75% of his liver to cirrhosis.

Speaking about it, Hindustan Times had quoted him as saying, “Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000. Almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75% of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25%of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:49 IST