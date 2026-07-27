In Vedic astrology, Shani Dev, also known as Lord Saturn, is known as the god of karma, discipline, justice, and responsibility. Although many people associate Saturn with delays and hardships, astrologers believe its purpose is not to punish without reason. Instead, these experiences are thought to encourage self-reflection, patience, and personal growth. Challenges are often seen as lessons that help you become more responsible, honest, and resilient over time. 7 mistakes Shani Dev never forgives, according to an astrologer (Pinterest)

According to astrologer Priyanka, who shared these insights on Instagram, certain habits are believed to attract Saturn's difficult lessons more than others. Here are seven mistakes that Vedic astrology advises you to avoid.

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1. Taking shortcuts instead of following the process Saturn is closely linked with discipline and structure. If you regularly look for the easiest way out instead of putting in steady effort, you may experience delays before reaching your goals. According to Vedic astrology, these setbacks are meant to teach the value of patience and doing things the right way.

2. Treating workers or support staff with disrespect In Vedic astrology, Saturn is considered the karaka, or significator, of laborers and the working class. The way you treat employees, service providers, domestic workers, or anyone who supports your daily life is believed to have karmic significance. Showing kindness, fairness, and respect reflects the qualities Saturn is said to value.

3. Failing to keep your promises Your words carry weight, especially when they involve commitments. Saturn is associated with duty, responsibility, and accountability. If you frequently break promises or avoid fulfilling your obligations, it is believed to create obstacles, particularly in your career, reputation, and long-term progress.

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4. Constantly delaying your responsibilities Putting things off from time to time is normal, but making it a habit can become a problem. Vedic astrology suggests that avoiding important responsibilities, especially those connected to work and service, may make challenging periods such as Sade Sati feel even more demanding. Taking responsibility instead of postponing it is considered one of Saturn's greatest lessons.

5. Letting success feed your ego Success is rewarding, but it should not lead to arrogance. Saturn is believed to favor humility over pride. If achievements make you overconfident or cause you to lose perspective, life may present situations that remind you to stay grounded and grateful.

6. Succeeding at someone else's expense Known as the planet of justice, Saturn is believed to value fairness above all else. Gaining wealth, recognition, or success through dishonest methods or by taking advantage of others is thought to create negative karmic consequences. Acting with integrity is considered one of the strongest ways to honor Saturn's principles.