e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Alia Bhatt looks like a mermaid in green swimsuit for magazine cover, Katrina Kaif gets drenched in rain. See pics

Alia Bhatt features underwater in a green swimsuit on the cover of a magazine while Katrina Kaif dons a see-through jacket on another cover.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have featured on Vogue magazine’s covers.
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have featured on Vogue magazine’s covers.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt was declared the Performer of the Year at the recently held Vogue Women of the Year awards, but she couldn’t make it to the event. The magazine have now released the stunning cover of their November issue, featuring Alia.

The actor can be seen sitting underwater in a neon green monokini with a matching shrug flowing behind her. She shared the cover on Instagram with Anais Nin’s quote “I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living.”

 

The picture has accumulated more than 235000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes, including one from actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Her fans couldn’t stop praising her look. One fan commented, “This one is #Lit.” Another called her a “waterbaby”.

 

While Alia skipped the event, others who attended the function include Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina features on one of the Vogue covers in a drenched look. She is seen looking at the camera in a red see-through jacket and wet hair. She chose red for the awards ceremony as well and looked stunning in an uneven, bouncy gown.

Ranveer Singh’s Vogue cover shows him in a rugged look, wearing a snakeprint suit and some jewellery. He called his look “sultry”.

 

Also read: Vogue Women of the Year Awards: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh stun in red, join Lilly Singh, Winnie Harlow on red carpet. See pics

The actor was a complete riot on the red carpet, where he arrived with a boom box hanging from his shoulder. He appeared to be chewing something and made several funny poses for the cameras in a quirky red suit paired with a beret and a stick.

Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of the Year awards.
Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of the Year awards.

He later posted a candid picture with Karan Johar as they shared the stage at the event. He captioned it, “Cutie with a bootie.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:43 IST

tags
top news
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News