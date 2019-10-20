Alia Bhatt looks like a mermaid in green swimsuit for magazine cover, Katrina Kaif gets drenched in rain. See pics

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt was declared the Performer of the Year at the recently held Vogue Women of the Year awards, but she couldn’t make it to the event. The magazine have now released the stunning cover of their November issue, featuring Alia.

The actor can be seen sitting underwater in a neon green monokini with a matching shrug flowing behind her. She shared the cover on Instagram with Anais Nin’s quote “I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living.”

The picture has accumulated more than 235000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes, including one from actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Her fans couldn’t stop praising her look. One fan commented, “This one is #Lit.” Another called her a “waterbaby”.

While Alia skipped the event, others who attended the function include Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina features on one of the Vogue covers in a drenched look. She is seen looking at the camera in a red see-through jacket and wet hair. She chose red for the awards ceremony as well and looked stunning in an uneven, bouncy gown.

Ranveer Singh’s Vogue cover shows him in a rugged look, wearing a snakeprint suit and some jewellery. He called his look “sultry”.

The actor was a complete riot on the red carpet, where he arrived with a boom box hanging from his shoulder. He appeared to be chewing something and made several funny poses for the cameras in a quirky red suit paired with a beret and a stick.

Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of the Year awards.

He later posted a candid picture with Karan Johar as they shared the stage at the event. He captioned it, “Cutie with a bootie.”

