e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt share a priceless moment on Sadak 2 sets, fans say ‘waiting to see you both on the big screen’. See pics

Alia Bhatt has shared a beautiful picture with sister Pooja Bhatt from the sets of their first film together, Sadak 2. It is being directed by their father Mahesh Bhatt.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt on sets of Sadak 2.
Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt on sets of Sadak 2.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the frame with half sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time in their father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial, Sadak 2. Alia has now shared a picture of her “priceless moment” with her sister on the sets of the film.

Sharing it on Instagram, Alia wrote, “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.” Both are a contrast in black and white and are looking in different directions. They are currently shooting on the outskirts of Mysore and are seen seated on a broken boundary wall with grass and big rocks behind them. While Alia has a colourful umbrella besides her, Pooja is holding a coffee mug in her hand.

 

The picture got more than 3,50,000 likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram. Pooja reacted to the post with several heart emojis while their other sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped a few kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, “Impatiently waiting to see you both on the big screen”. Another commented, “Cute nice looks maidam.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 film Sadak and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay, who starred in the original, will be returning to play pivotal roles in the film.

Alia had recently spoken about the ‘director-actor’ relationship with her father. She said, “I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. But he is an absolute delight to work with. Its unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors. He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘that’s my Dad crying, I cant see him cry’ and I started crying even more!”

 

 

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty touches Raj Kundra’s feet, Sunita calls Anil Kapoor ‘wonderful, mad and inspirational husband’. See pics

Alia said the experience of working on the film made her connect with her father more and that’s her biggest takeaway from Sadak 2. “This is that one film I don’t care about the outcome. The joy that I had to be connected with my father, to work with him, he’s like a new born baby on set. It’s just amazing,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:56 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News