Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt share a priceless moment on Sadak 2 sets, fans say ‘waiting to see you both on the big screen’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:02 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the frame with half sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time in their father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial, Sadak 2. Alia has now shared a picture of her “priceless moment” with her sister on the sets of the film.

Sharing it on Instagram, Alia wrote, “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.” Both are a contrast in black and white and are looking in different directions. They are currently shooting on the outskirts of Mysore and are seen seated on a broken boundary wall with grass and big rocks behind them. While Alia has a colourful umbrella besides her, Pooja is holding a coffee mug in her hand.

The picture got more than 3,50,000 likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram. Pooja reacted to the post with several heart emojis while their other sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped a few kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, “Impatiently waiting to see you both on the big screen”. Another commented, “Cute nice looks maidam.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 film Sadak and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay, who starred in the original, will be returning to play pivotal roles in the film.

Alia had recently spoken about the ‘director-actor’ relationship with her father. She said, “I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. But he is an absolute delight to work with. Its unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors. He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘that’s my Dad crying, I cant see him cry’ and I started crying even more!”

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty touches Raj Kundra’s feet, Sunita calls Anil Kapoor ‘wonderful, mad and inspirational husband’. See pics

Alia said the experience of working on the film made her connect with her father more and that’s her biggest takeaway from Sadak 2. “This is that one film I don’t care about the outcome. The joy that I had to be connected with my father, to work with him, he’s like a new born baby on set. It’s just amazing,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:56 IST