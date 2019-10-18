Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty touches Raj Kundra’s feet, Sunita calls Anil Kapoor ‘wonderful, mad and inspirational husband’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosts Karwa Chauth celebration at their residence every year for her industry friends and family members including sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife). Actors Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain are also part of their ‘KC’ gang and celebrated the occasion together this year as well.

Shilpa posted a video of their puja on Instagram. All the women, dressed in traditional clothes and jewellery can be seen performing the puja while being seated on a dining table. They can be seen reciting prayers and passing on the puja thali as per the ritual.

Sunita shared a glimpse of the festivities, including one of her looking at Anil through a sieve. Thanking everyone for making the festival warm and fun, she also called Anil a “wonderful, mad and inspirational husband.”

Raveena posted several pictures of her performing aarti of the moon and husband Anil Thadani. “Some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met.For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for the living souls,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything. Happy #KarvaChauth.”

Ahead of the puja, Raveena spent her time teaching history to son Ranbir. She shared pictures of herself holding his text book, while being all dressed up in red festive wear. Ranbir can be seen sitting besides her in the picture. She posted them with the caption, “Taking up the #thesons history lessons whilst waiting for the moon to rise ..helps keeping the hunger pangs at bay.”

Shilpa also shared pictures of her touching husband Raj Kundra’s feet after worshipping the moon and pointed out how he was the happiest at the moment. In another picture, she can also be seen looking at the moon and Raj through a sieve. Raj revealed on Instagram how he also fasts for her every year, calling her his “best friend, soul mate, and strength.”

She also penned a long note along with the post about how they have been fasting together since 10 years. She wrote, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners. Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you. Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Ha ha ha #karvachauth #husband #bestfriend #longlife #rituals #gratitude #love #unconditionallove #partner #hubby.”

