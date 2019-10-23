bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular Bollywood couples in town. What’s more is that the honeymoon period of the couple, who got married last November, is far from over. A meme about the two of them said it so well that Deepika decided to share it on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Deepika put out a picture as her Instagram story which showed Ranveer as a child. He is holding a cotton candy in his hand which has Deepika’s pic photoshopped onto it. Written on it is - ‘Ranveer’s favourite candy’. Deepika is wearing the pink tulle dress she wore to the launch of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival 2019. Incidentally, this dress designed by Giambattista Valli, had been compared to a cotton candy, when Deepika first wore it.

Deepika has completed shooting for two films, her home production Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s ’83. In Chhapaak, she plays an acid attack survivor. Deepika has said that the character of Malti left her most scarred.

Speaking at The Print’s Off The Cuff chat show, she had said, “I literally had to burn the piece of prosthetic that I was wearing on the last day of shoot. It impacted me in a way that I had never experienced before. That was my way of trying to let go of everything that I had experienced. I literally burnt it. Prosthetics are expensive. We get charged per piece of prosthetic that the artist makes. But I took a call as a producer - I said I don’t care, I need to heal emotionally.”

In ’83, she plays Romi Dev while Ranveer Singh plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. She has, in the past, mentioned that she has no qualms playing a non-lead character. “At the end of day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success. In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success.”

