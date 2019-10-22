PM Modi says Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu ‘excellently convey’ message of his Bharat ki Laxmi initiative, watch video

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has joined the likes of Akshay Kumar to champion the central government’s initiative for a social cause. In a video shared Tuesday afternoon, Deepika can be seen promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’ initiative along with sports icon PV Sindhu. Bharat Ki Laxmi aims at bringing to light the commendable work done by women across the nation.

Sharing the video, Deepika tweeted, “This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi”. In the video, Deepika and Sindhu are seen talking about success and the journey to reach the pinnacle – from dreams to achieving them by overcoming social pressures and personal insecurities. The duo also asked fans to share stories of women who have achieved extraordinary success.

This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/ePujWeWXfe — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 22, 2019

Sindhu also shared the video and wrote on Twitter, “Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood.”

Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride!



I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India.



This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood. pic.twitter.com/SQ9vmifq6u — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 21, 2019

PM Modi wrote about the initiative and the video saying, “India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi.”

India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication.



Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment.



Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi. https://t.co/vE8sHplYI3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sindhu had said that she would like Deepika to play her in the biopic on her being produced by Sonu Sood.Asked about the actor who would play her coach, she said, “I don’t know much about it at the moment. Once I meet [Sonu Sood], I will get more clarity… Much like others, I am also looking forward to the film.”

“Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision,” she added.

Deepika recently returned from London after completing her portion of shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83 where she will be seen essaying the role of Romi Dev as Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev. She has also completed work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is inspired by Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Both films are slated for January 2020 release.

