Deepika Padukone posts pics from MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Ranveer Singh says ‘I’m on the next flight home’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:05 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film festival, which began in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor rocked the inaugural ceremony in a pink tulle gown which got the best reactions from her husband Ranveer Singh on social media.

Deepika opted for the strapless gown with a black top and massive tulle hemline in pink. She had her hair tied in a loose bun and completed the look with gold earrings. As she posted three pictures of herself on Instagram, Ranveer commented on the third one, “Ok that’s it . I’m on the next flight home.”

He also commented on her close picture which provided a better look at her dress, jewellery and makeup. Ranveer candidly asked her in the comments section, “Uff yeh nikhri twacha ka raaz bata doh (tell us the secret of your glowing skin).”

She also posted a picture of herself laughing all by herself while looking at the camera.

Speaking at the event, Deepika said that she believes that digital streaming and social media have led to our isolation. “In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and, most importantly, without fear. As an artiste who believes in the power of cinema, I say this now that we need this now than ever before.”

She quoted two cinema legends -- American-Italian filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Tom Hanks -- to underline the power of cinema. “Now, more than ever before, we need to talk to each other and cinema is the best medium for doing that,” the actor said quoting Scorsese.

“Cinema has the power to not make you feel lonely when you are,” Deepika said quoting Hanks.

“And I couldn’t agree more. Cinema has the ability to break preconceptions and open our eyes to stories and lives completely different from our own,” she said. “It has the power to power evoke empathy, kindness and experience innocence.” The actor said her aim is to constantly keep learning new things.

Also read: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opening ceremony: Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar lead Bollywood brigade. See pics

“Many of you would be wondering why I am here and that the role of a chairperson is for someone older (and) wiser. Many others believe I am too young, mainstream, too tall and what I am wearing,” Deepika said. She explained that she was there due to two reasons. “Because I want to learn and give back, and give back to a community that has given me so much, my identity,” she said.

Deepika said in her new role as a chairperson, she is committed to help achieve the academy’s every vision. “And for any mistake that I may make along the way, consider that as my learning,” she added.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and in ’83, directed by Kabir Khan. She will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film starring Ranveer as the cricketer.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 11:05 IST