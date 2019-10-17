MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opening ceremony: Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar lead Bollywood brigade. See pics

bollywood

Chairperson Deepika Padukone was the showstopper at the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star. Deepika was accompanied by several prominent film industry personalities such as actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma, chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, actor Kalki Koechlin, filmmaker Hany Abu Assad, and others.

Deepika shared pictures of her frilly pink dress on Instagram, before arriving at the red carpet. She captioned the pictures, “Hello Mumbai Film Festival!” The actor, who was named chairperson of the festival in 2018, also attended the launch of the 21st edition on Sunday. Among others who walked the red carpet at launch event were Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

Guests arrive at the Mumbai Film Festival opening ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will run from October 17-24 across multiple venues in Mumbai. The eight-day festival boasts of over 190 films including over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 diverse languages. The opening film of the festival is Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, and others. The closing film is Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. Both films have been produced by Anurag Kashyap.

A few of the big ticket films include The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, Ad Astra by James Gray, Honey Boy by Alma Har’el, The Souvenir by Joanna Hogg, Midsommar by Ari Aster and Sorry We Missed You by Ken Loach.

