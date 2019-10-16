e-paper
Kareena Kapoor surprised to see Kalki Koechlin’s tiny baby bump, says ‘I looked like a cow’. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor met Kalki Koechlin at the recording of her show and couldn’t believe that the latter was six-month pregnant.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin at the recording session of the show, What Women Want.
Kareena Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin at the recording session of the show, What Women Want.
         

Actor Kalki Koechlin is the latest guest on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want. The two were spotted during the episode recording on Tuesday. Kareena was surprised to see Kalki sporting a tiny baby as the actor is in the sixth month of her pregnancy.

While Kareena looked stunning in a silk red gown, Kalki was in a black dress with a double thigh-high slit and a short hairdo. As soon as the two greeted each other, a surprised Kareena pointed out at her baby bump saying “that so tiny.” She went on to recall that when she was in her sixth month while expecting son Taimur, she “looked like a cow.”

 

As a video of her priceless reaction to Kalki’s baby bump surfaced online, her fans couldn’t stop from adding their own feedback. A fan asked, “What makes Kareena the Kareena is natural effervescence and chilled attitude.She is poo in real life too.” Another said, “Why does Kareena sing while talking.” Praising Kalki for her new look, a fan commented, “Lol when did this happen I saw her few days ago no belly in sight. she looks soo beautiful.”

 

 

Kalki posted a picture with Kareena on Instagram and captioned it, “Mummy queens.” She also posted a solo picture of herself and wrote, “Second trimester confidence.”

Kalki broke the news of her pregnancy last month in an interview to Hindustan Times Brunch in September. She had said, “Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am. I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, with a project on climate change and thinking ‘this is such a renewal of innocence’. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grow inside you.”

Also read: Neena Gupta is looking for her Trikaal co-star, fans remind her ‘he made Tamasha with Deepika Padukone’. See pic

Kalki recently shared a picture of herself playing ukulele and revealed that she is learning lullabies and folk songs for the child. The actor also invited her fans to send her some simple songs, which she can pick up next.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:13 IST

