Kalki Koechlin keeps busy with ‘mummy prep’ in between shots, learns lullabies and folk songs on a ukulele. See pic

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:58 IST

Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and is learning lullabies and folk songs on a ukulele. The actor has also invited her fans to send her some simple songs which she can pick up next.

Sharing a picture of monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote, “Part of mummy prep during vanity van waits has been learning lullabies and folk songs from different parts of the world on my ukulele. If you know any beautiful (but not too complicated songs) in your mother tongue send me a youtube link here and I might try to ‘pick’ it up.” The actor is seen with her visible baby bump in a tee and denims as she plays the musical instrument in her vanity van.

She had shared her first pregnancy picture on Instagram a few days ago and wrote, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!”

Kalki had broken the news of her pregnancy in an interview to HT Brunch last month. She said, “I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation.” Talking about naming her child, she said, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

Kalki has just completed shooting of a Tamil episodic film for a Netflix series. The actor is yet to complete Season 2 of BBC podcast My Indian Life and will star in a play based on an adaptation of Chekov’s Uncle Vanya that will be staged at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:58 IST