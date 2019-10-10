Shamshera first look: Ranbir Kapoor spotted on sets, looks unrecognisable in bearded avatar. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:48 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has begun the shooting of his next film, Shamshera and looks almost unrecognisable on the sets of the film. Leaked pictures from the film shoot have appeared online and show him in a beefed up avatar.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a khadi vest and white dhoti or pyjamas, with a scarf wrapped around his forehead. He sports a heavy beard and flaunts his ripped biceps in the picture which shows him standing amid a gathering of village people dressed in similar attire.

Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Shamshera. ( Twitter )

Ranbir had earlier told PTI in an interview, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He added, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema. A true blue Hindi film has everything- comedy, action, romance drama. And all these films I am doing are all in that direction, we are trying to have all these factors in it.”

The film is being made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The makers had earlier released a 45-second teaser which shows a sketch of Ranbir standing in a battle field with an axe and arrows. It went with the bottom line ‘Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad’.

Being directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra. Vaani is said to be playing Ranbir’s love interest, Adarshini in the film. It is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31, 2020.

Ranbir has already wrapped up work on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in which he stars opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film is delayed and is expected to release next year.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 14:46 IST