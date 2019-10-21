Housefull 4 song Chammo: Akshay Kumar plays with fire, watch video

bollywood

Ahead of Housefull 4’s big Diwali release, the makers dropped the film’s latest song, Chammo. Starring the entire cast – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday – the song is set in the 15th century.

In a palatial palace with CGI to spare, Akshay’s bald prince Bala is seen romancing Kriti’s princess. What starts as a meet cute, Housefull 4 style, soon turns into a full-on jamboree with everyone dancing along. Akshay is seen doing a lot of stunts with fire in the song.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Shadab Faridi, the song’s lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan and composed by Sohail Sen. The reincarnation comedy, fourth in the successful franchise headlined by Akshay, will release on December 25. While the film will be a part of triangular contest with Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh, it is getting a lot of traction among audience.

The story spans 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, and gives a twist to what the Housefull fans have come to expect.

Earlier, Housefull 4’s song Bala released and has proved to be an earworm. With a bald Akshay performing quirky dance moves, it has become the mainstay of the film’s promotions with a Bala dance challenge. From cricketer Krunal Pandya to actors Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, everyone seems to have joined the bandwagon.

Talking about character in Farhad Samji film, Akshay recently said, “In the film, my character had a lot of hair when he was born, so his father names him Rajkumar Bala. However, two years later after his shahi mundan (ceremony where a child’s hair is shaved off and offered to the Gods), hair never grows on his head and he becomes bald. So, he gets very angry with the people who have hair on their head and beats them up or scratches their hair.”

