Housefull 4 song Bhoot: Nawazuddin Siddiqui beats the ghost out of Akshay Kumar, there is an Alia Bhatt twist too

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:41 IST

The Bhoot song from the upcoming comedy film Housefull 4 is out now and shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a tantrik named Ramsey Baba. The hilarious song opens with an upside down Nawazuddin performing funny tricks to rid Harry (Akshay Kumar) of demonic possession as he has been hallucinating about his past life.

The actor begins the song with his famous dialogue from his hit web series, Sacred Games. He goes on to say lines inspired from his 2015 film Manjhi – The Mountain Man as he says, “Tere andar ke bhoot ko jab main todunga nahi, tab tak chhodunga nahi. And I am joking. (I will not leave until I destroy the ghost in you).” The song gets all the more hilarious with Nawazuddin literally beating the ghost out of Akshay as he slaps him one after another. Chunky Panday in a pink suit and Johnny Lever in a sari also add to the mad song.

The funny number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Mika Singh and Farhad Samji. Farhad took over the direction of the film from Sajid Khan who stepped down after being named in the #MeToo movement. Farhad has himself written and composed the song in collaboration with Sandeep Shirodkar.

Housefull 4 also stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Sharad Kelkar, It is scheduled to release on October 25. It is the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise and is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years, from 1419 to 2019.

Another song of the film, Bala is also a mad number and shows a bald Akshay performing quirky dance moves with several female background dancers. The actor has also kick-started a Bala challenge, asking his fans and friends to attempt his trademark dance moves in the song.

