Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol caught napping on Housefull 4 sets. Watch their reaction on being woken up

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol were caught on camera as they took a nap on the sets of Housefull 4.

bollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol enjoying their naps on Housefull 4 sets.
Everyone knows that Akshay Kumar is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood right now. So it’s quite okay if he wishes to catch a break every now and then.

The actor was caught napping on the sets of his upcoming film Housefull 4, by co-star Riteish Deshmukh. The video also featured their other co-star from the film, Bobby Deol and he, too, was captured enjoying a shut-eye during a break. “My Hardworking Co Stars of #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol .....Ayeeeeeee!!!! @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official BG score by @ChunkyThePanday,” Riteish wrote with his tweet.

 

The video showed Akshay sleeping on a couch while enjoying some songs on his phone. Bobby took a nap while sitting on a chair as a tiny fan blew wind in his face. A man then woke up Akshay from his nap and the actor responded with a smile on realising that Riteish was making a video of him. Bobby, too, responded in a similar manner. The video also included commentary by Chunky Panday.

Akshay has often talked about his gruelling schedule and how he wakes up as early as 5am everyday. Actor Shah Rukh Khan even joked once that he would never be able to work with Akshay because of it. “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and others. It will hit the screens on October 25. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:22 IST

