e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Rishi Kapoor scolds media for making ruckus outside Diwali party, band guy asks if rule applies to him too. Watch video

Actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen in a new video, scolding the paparazzi for making noise outside a Diwali party on Saturday. A band guy asking what he should do gained instant fans.

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rishi Kapoor in a screengrab from the video.
Rishi Kapoor in a screengrab from the video.
         

A video of actor Rishi Kapoor, ranting at (and subsequently calmly advising) the media to not make noise outside a Diwali party on Saturday, has been shared online. The over-one-minute video shows the actor speaking with the photographers, and telling them that they have to uphold the reputation of the film fraternity.

“Don’t make noise,” Rishi can be seen saying sternly outside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, before calming himself down and continuing, “We have to maintain our dignity. People shouldn’t look down upon us film industry folk. Take your photographs, do your jobs, but don’t make noise. I notice this all the time, you people yelling out ‘look here, look there’. Please don’t do that.”

 

At that point, a band guy intervenes and asks Rishi if the rule applies to him as well. Rishi says, “Yes you can, it’s your job,” and continues, “I am a senior member of the industry, so please don’t make noise.” The band guy complains to Rishi that the security people are the ones creating a ruckus, to which the actor replies, “We wouldn’t survive without them, and they wouldn’t survive without us.” This lightens the mood as the photographers laud Rishi for his statement. “You must maintain a level of decorum,” Rishi continues, before thanking them for listening and calling for his wife. “Aajao bhai Neetu. Meri gaadi aai kya?”

The video received mixed response from commenters. While some respected Rishi for patiently dealing with the situation, others said that the attention-seeking film industry is hypocritical. Several Instagram users, however, became instant fans of the band guy.

Also read: Lisa Ray on Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre sharing their cancer stories: ‘In our film crazed country, this sends out a strong message’

Rishi and Neetu returned to India after almost a year spent in New York, where the actor was being treated for cancer. To mark their return, Neetu had taken to Instagram to pen a post. She’d written, “Where did the last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot.”

Ekta’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair, which saw the likes of everyone from Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Karishma Tanna, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and others in attendance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:20 IST

tags
top news
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
In Mann ki Baat address on Diwali, PM Modi pushes for festival tourism
In Mann ki Baat address on Diwali, PM Modi pushes for festival tourism
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Most of the winning incumbents, new lawmakers from BJP
Most of the winning incumbents, new lawmakers from BJP
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News