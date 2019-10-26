e-paper
Lisa Ray on Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre sharing their cancer stories: ‘In our film crazed country, this sends out a strong message’

Lisa Ray lauded other celebrities for sharing their cancer stories and said that we live through our stories that we tell ourselves and others.

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:03 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Lisa Ray says she feels quite philosophical about her cancer journey.
         

Celebrities have a big impact on society and many choose to wield that position to raise awareness about issues. Lisa Ray is one such personality. The model-actor and now author has successfully battled multiple myeloma, a relatively rare form of blood cancer and has been since raising awareness about the disease worldwide.

This year, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, the 47-year-old looks back at her journey from diagnosis to complete recovery, and says, “I feel quite philosophical about my cancer journey, though I’m actively involved in public talks about the experiences I went through, and advocating for wellness and preventative lifestyle changes. But as humans, we live through our stories that we tell ourselves and others.”

 

People in India, especially women, are very negligent about their health, and that, in most cases result in delayed detection of cancer. Lisa agrees and feels this problem can be solved in two ways — awareness and self-care.

“There’s less excuse for lack of awareness about how to make healthy lifestyle choices with the internet and conversations around health, but self-care and self-love is more difficult, especially for women in India who are conditioned to sacrifice and put everyone else’s needs before their own. We need a real awakening to combat this and it’s happening slowly,” she opines.

Lisa actor has also spoken about her cancer battle in her book, Close to the Bone. Lauding other celebrities for coming out with their respective stories, she says, “Regarding awareness, I believe I was the first so called Indian personality to speak openly about my diagnosis and since there so many more wonderful high profile people have shared their stores: my friend Manisha (Koirala), Sonali (Bendre), Tahira (Kashyap), Rishi Kapoor. In our film crazed country this sends out an effective and a strong message.”

On the work front, Lisa, who was last seen in web series, Four More Shots Please!, is gearing up for the second season of the female-fronted, quirky project. She also stars in 99 Songs, which is written and produced by music maestro AR Rahman, and premiered at this year’s Busan International Film Festival.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 12:02 IST

