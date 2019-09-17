Lisa Ray gets a tonne of praise as she shares no-makeup selfie: ‘That’s me at 47, free and unfiltered’

bollywood

Actor and former supermodel Lisa Ray is raking in a tonne of praise for sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram. The photo shows all her freckles and fine lines that she flaunts with a smile on her face.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lisa wrote: “That’s me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn’t, f*ck it. You’re lovable and perfect regardless) #unfilterme”.

Several Bollywood colleagues and fans praised Lisa for her picture. Actor Tara Sharma wrote, “Beautiful always.” Shibani Dandekar commented, “Beautiful in every way.” A fan commented, “Cute freckles - I have them too. I have to say I love them now... they’re a reminder of all the sunlight I have in my life.” “I wish my 47 is like this @lisaraniray you r beautiful in and out,” wrote another.

Lisa released her memoir Close To The Bone earlier this year. In her book, she talked about being diagnosed with cancer and her journey in the film industry. “My memoir is my memories and my story through my filter. I tried to write with grace and respect, my story from my vantage point. It’s hypocrisy in wearing a mask,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview. “I never wanted to be an actress, I always wanted to be a writer. So, this is much bigger for me than a film release. How the story is told is as important to me as the story,” she added.

“This book is not a cancer memoir. Part of my journey has been about being able to find the source of happiness and perseverance within me, rather than externally. And it led me to a lot of spiritual questioning, and to questioning a lot of the conditioning that we have in society. It led me to pose the questions, and not necessarily find the answers. I could hypothesize that some of my practices perhaps gave me a kind of resilience or a bank of courage to draw on. Also, not every part of life is meant to be fully understood, it’s just meant to be lived,” Lisa said.

Lisa was last seen in Amazon Prime Original series, Four More Shots Please! She has one-year-old twins Soleil and Sufi with husband and management consultant Jason Dehni. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their daughters via surrogacy.

