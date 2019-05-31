Lisa Ray accuses newspaper of ‘casual sexism’ for sharing her glamourous picture with article about her memoir

Actor-model Lisa Ray, who turned author recently with her debut book and memoir Close To The Bone, was furious Friday morning when she saw her glamourous image used in a recent interview with a newspaper. In an interview about her book, a Kolkata newspaper used a racy picture of Lisa.

Sharing a clip of the newspaper article, Lisa wrote on Instagram, “Does anyone else see the irony in using THIS image - instead of an author image provided by my publisher - for an article about my memoir @CloseToTheBone_ where I talk about struggling as a women with overcoming sexist stereotypes? Just landed in #Kolkata and I must say I’m disappointed With #TheTelegraph unless I’m missing the punchline? I’ve written in depth on this manner of casual sexism during the 90s in India in @closetothebone.book but it seems it still persists. We NEED to change the narrative. What say?”

Also read: Cancer survivor Lisa Ray: ‘I chose to appear on the red carpet even when I was 41-pound overweight’

Talking about being called a “sex symbol”, Lisa had earlier told PTI, “I hate to be labelled and put into boxes but I had to deal with it since a young age because I was a sex symbol at the age of 16. It was completely unanticipated. To suddenly become this figure for an entire nation and on top of that, to look much older, that has haunted me my entire life up until now.”

“So, I chose to appear on the red carpet even when I was 41-pound overweight because of the steroid use for my cancer treatment...That was a breaking moment for me to talk about something that is deeply personal,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 17:30 IST