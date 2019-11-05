Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s birthday trek in Bhutan leads them to a ‘beautiful and warm family’ who wins their hearts

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is in Bhutan on a vacation with husband Virat Kohli, shared a heart-warming post from the mountain nation. The couple was out trekking in the mountains, when a Bhutanese family took them into their home and offered tea to random but tired ‘trekkers’.

Anushka wrote how a desire to feed a four-month old calf made the couple stop at a village home enroute their trek. The family, whose calf it was, offered them tea and together they chatted; all then while the Bhutanese family had no idea as to who they were. An overwhelmed Anushka wrote, “Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers !

Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever.”

The post received a lot of love from their industry friends with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manish Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others leaving notes of appreciation and heart emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, ahead of Virat’s birthday on Tuesday (November 5), Anushka had shared pictures from what looked like a vegetable market (subzi mandi). She had also shared pictures of mountains and Buddhist prayer flags.

The couple was recently dragged into a controversy when former Indian cricketer Farrokh Engineer claimed that during the cricket World Cup in England, earlier this year, he had seen BCCI officials fetching tea for Anushka. An angry Anushka had dashed of a clarification and left a note on Instagram stating that she would not allow anyone to use her name, adding she was a coffee drinker, not tea. She wrote, “I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false & fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw dignity & truth embedded in the shadow of my silence,” the actor wrote.

“They say, say a lie so many times repeatedly that it starts to look like the truth and I am afraid this is what has been happening with me. My silence has made the lies spitted against me seem true but that ends today,” she went on.

The leading couple was recently seen at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. Virat turns 31 on Tuesday.

