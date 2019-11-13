Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s look leaked again from sets. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look from upcoming film Shamshera has been leaked online, again. Pictures from the sets show him dressed in an all-black outfit, with a thick beard.

One photo shows Ranbir perched on a platform in his black kurta pyjama and fake, dark beard. He is also wearing a black band on his wrist and grey jutis. “On Shamshera set again with Ranbir Kapoor,” read the text on the picture. A second picture showed Ranbir posing with a woman, post filming. He is clean-shaven in the picture and is seen in a white shirt and a pair of Gucci sweatpants.

Earlier in October, Ranbir was clicked in another look on the film’s sets. Ranbir was seen wearing a khadi vest and white dhoti, with a scarf around his head. He sported a beard in this look as well. He was surrounded by multiple men in the picture.

Ranbir had earlier told PTI in an interview, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He added, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema. A true blue Hindi film has everything- comedy, action, romance drama. And all these films I am doing are all in that direction, we are trying to have all these factors in it.”

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films, directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and others. Earlier, a teaser of the film was released online, which showed a sketch of Shamshera standing in a battle field. The tagline read, ‘Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad (A dacoit by occupation, a free man by religion)’.

