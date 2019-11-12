e-paper
Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

Sara Ali Khan confessed getting media attention is important. She said if she walks out of the gym and there are photographers not clicking her photographs, that could be a problem as well.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan greeting the media at a movie theatre in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan greeting the media at a movie theatre in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan is regularly clicked by the paparazzi wherever she goes. But the newcomer doesn’t miss greeting the photographers with a smile and a namaste. Sara has now opened on why she continues to be friendly with the media.

On being asked about her bonding with the media, Sara told online portal Miss Malini, “Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies.”

She adds, “If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know.”

Sara Ali Khan at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence for Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Oct 26, 2019.
Sara Ali Khan at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence for Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Oct 26, 2019. (IANS)

Sharing her views on dealing with the constant media attention, Sara said, “I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to. And I think that even though it can get overwhelming at times but If it were to stop, given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing.”

Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 remake, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Sara had recently posted childhood pictures of herself, dressed in various costumes like a movie star. She had mentioned in the caption, “Waiting for my shot since 2000.”

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and granddaughter of actor Sharmila Tagore. She made her Bollywood with Kedarnath in December last year and went to deliver her Rs 300 crore film, Simmba in the same month.

