Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana scores a hat-trick as film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:05 IST

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, has hit the bull’s eye at the box office. The film has successfully crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office within four days of its release.

The film is a hit with collections of Rs 8.26 crore on Monday. The film had already collected 43.95 crore in its first weekend and the Monday collections take the total to Rs 52.21 crore. It had recorded the highest film opening for Ayushmann at Rs 10.15 crore. It showed immense growth during the weekend with collections of Rs 15.73 cr and Rs 18.07 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Bala crosses Rs 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit Dream Girl [Day 4: Rs 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [Guru Nanak Jayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: Rs 52.21 cr. India biz.”

#Bala crosses ₹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: ₹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: ₹ 52.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2019

Bala is expected to gain at the ticket counters with the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on Tuesday. The film’s collections are similar to Ayushmann’s previous release, Dream Girl, which had also collected Rs 52 crore in four days. Bala is the actor’s third hit of the year after Dream Girl and Article 15.

Bala is also Ayushmann’s first movie to be released in Saudi Arabia. Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and mentioned that Bala has cleared the standards of the censor board and will now be released on November 14 in Saudi Arabia.

#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

#Bala storms #UAE... Opens at No 1 spot *this weekend*... Eclipses biz of #Hollywood films as well as #Indian films...

Thu AED 358,462

Fri AED 698,616

Sat AED 408,742

Sun AED 117,383

Total: AED 1,583,203 [₹ 3.08 cr]

👌👌👌

Note: Doesn't include #GCC biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in important roles. In the movie, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It revolves around his love life and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 has collected around Rs 182 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. It is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of this week. Akshay and Ayushmann recently engaged in online crosstalk where the former passed on the “crown” to the latter declaring him the winner.

(With ANI inputs)

