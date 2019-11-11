Ayushmann Khurrana wins hearts with his speech on what makes a perfect man, reveals what he teaches his son. Watch

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is a pro at winning hearts and has once again proved why he is the perfect gentleman in Bollywood. The actor, who just saw the release of his film Bala, has shared a three-minute speech on what makes a perfect gentleman.

As part of a men’s grooming campaign, the actor has shared the video in order to set the mood for the upcoming International Men’s Day on November 19. Dressed in casuals with a blazer and well groomed hair, the actor begins talking about the male stereotype - the one who is macho, saves girls, isn’t weak and never sheds a tear. He says “Mujhe na hero, na saviour, na superman banna tha. Jo ro sake, jo ga sake. Kisi ko bacha paye to bacha sake, aisa man banna tha.”

Talking about himself, he confesses not knowing how to knot a tie perfectly but he can cook well. He says how fathers ask their sons to be a gentleman but not to be a man who is gentle because they are the ones who have to save honour, apply magical perfumes for women to die for. But he asks that why should women die at all. They should actually not be afraid of them.

Showing his support for homosexuality, he goes on to add that a man should be able to chose anything between pink and Pink Floyd. He says even a man can be afraid of darkness because they can also be victims of sexual harassment amid patriarchy. He adds how a man also grows up with a heart of just 300 grams but it has a social cover made of iron. He asks parents not to let their kids play with only cars and guns as they may not be that good at it.

Ayushmann finally shares the only condition to be a perfect gentleman is - to be true to oneself. He says the difference between a man and a woman is beautiful but differentiating between them is the biggest sin. The actor, who is a father to two young kids, reveals how he tells his son that he need not open the door for a girl but must raise his voice if she’s in trouble. He says a man is not the one with six pack abs but the one who can feel the pain. He ends it with the message - “whether you sleep on a carpet or walk the red carpet, you’re the most powerful as long as there lives a gentleman in you.”

The speech has been written by fiction writer Gaurav Solanki. Ayushmann, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his film Bala which has collected nearly Rs 44 crore in three days and is now set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Going against the hero tropes yet again, Ayushmann plays a man suffering from premature balding in the film.

