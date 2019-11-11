Bala box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film collects Rs 43.95 crore, is his highest weekend grosser

bollywood

Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a bachelor suffering from premature balding, is shaping up to be a hit at the box office. The film registered its highest collections on Sunday and is now nearing the Rs 50 crore mark.

Bala box office collection on Friday was Rs 10 crore but picked up momentum over the next two days; with Rs 15.73 crore coming from ticket sales on Saturday and Rs 18 crore on Sunday. It now stands at a total collection of Rs 43.95 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the daily figures of the film. He wrote on Twitter, ”Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: Rs 43.95 cr. India biz.”

#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

The film has recorded the third highest weekend collections for Ayushmann. His last release Dream Girl had collected Rs 44.57 crore whereas his award-winning 2018 film, Badhaai Ho had recorded his highest weekend collections of Rs 45.70 crore.

The film is also Ayushmann’s highest opening film with collections of Rs 10.15 crore on day one. Based on premature balding, the feature also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. While Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding, Bhumi is an independent girl who has been facing society’s bias due to her dark skin. Yami is portraying a model and a TikTok star. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also shares its title with the name of Akshay Kumar’s character in the film, Housefull 4. The two ‘Balas’ of Bollywood engaged in online discussion on Sunday where Akshay passed on the “crown” to Ayushmann, declaring him the winner. The banter started with Akshay, sharing on Twitter that he is heading to watch Ayushmann’s latest release Bala.

Ayushmann took no time in calling Akshay as the “real king.” He tweeted, “Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala thank you!”

Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala 🙏 thank you! https://t.co/OK1Dv00BFW — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 10, 2019

And seems like the film left Akshay totally spellbound following which he took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I’d want to pass on the crown. You guys have a winner!”

Ayushmann thanked Akshay for the compliment and wrote, “Aapka dil bahut bada hai paaji. Tabhi aap itne bade Superstar ho. Thank you!”

